Former French Foreign Legion soldier key suspect in Vanuatu VT49m heist

By Doddy Morris in Port Vila

The Vanuatu Police Force (VPF) has confirmed that the prime suspect in a Port Vila armed robbery is a former member of the French Foreign Legion, who served around 2019.

Allegations had circulated on social media for the past four days, but yesterday it was officially confirmed that the mastermind of the robbery on December 29 is an ex-Legionnaire with operational experience.

The French Foreign Legion (Légion étrangère) is an elite, volunteer military corps within the French Army, known for accepting foreign nationals from around the world to serve in challenging overseas missions.

The Legion, established in 1831, is famous for its rigorous selection, demanding training, and unique traditions, including name changes and an emphasis on “honour and fidelity.”

Legionnaires serve in roles such as infantry, engineers, and airborne troops, undergoing intense physical and mental tests to build cohesion and serve France’s global interests.

Social media posts suggest the suspect was deployed in conflict zones, highlighting the level of military training and experience he may have gained.

The robbery, described as a “well-coordinated and professionally executed armed robbery,” took place at Bauerfield International Airport, a critical infrastructure site.

Western Union vehicle

Three suspects in a minivan with an unauthorised number plate closely followed a Western Union vehicle carrying cash to the airport.

The suspects blocked the vehicle at the Vanuatu Terminal Services Limited (VTSL) building, assaulted the driver, and stole NZ$700,000 (about VT49 million). They then escaped swiftly in the minivan.

The police launched an official investigation on December 30 at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Within three days, they started arresting suspects, thanks to strong collaboration with the community of Port Vila and support from the Government of Vanuatu through the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A total of eight suspects have been arrested so far. Seven have been remanded at the Correctional Centre, including a female suspect, while the prime suspect remains in police custody.

Police Commissioner Kalshem Bongran confirmed that the .22-calibre firearm used in the robbery, the getaway vehicle, and 99 percent of the stolen cash had been recovered.

He also expressed gratitude to the public, the Vanuatu government and other stakeholders for their support in the investigation.

While the investigation continues, Commissioner Bongran urged the public not to take the law into their own hands and assured citizens, residents, and visitors that Vanuatu remained safe.

Republished from the Vanuatu Daily Post.