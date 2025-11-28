Tahiti landslide: no survivors – all 8 bodies retrieved

By Patrick Decloitre, RNZ Pacific correspondent French Pacific desk

French Polynesian authorities have retrieved a total of eight bodies that were buried following a major landslide on its main island of Tahiti.

The disaster struck several houses in the town of Afaahiti-Taravao, southeast Tahiti, on Wednesday, about 5am local time (Thursday NZT).

The final toll comes after one day and one night of searching for potential survivors.

The search operations involved about 200 emergency staff, gendarmes and firemen, medical emergency teams, underground cameras, radars, drones but also an army helicopter as well as sniffer dogs.

One of the victims was a three-year-old girl.

Earlier, in this hillside village, search operations had to stop due to more landslides and collapse of whole portions of the mountainside soaked by days of torrential rain.

French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson said a medico-psychological assistance unit remained active to help local people cope with the disaster.

French High Commissioner Alexandre Rochatte said an investigation for “manslaughter” was underway to try and establish the causes of the tragedy and whether the affected buildings and location met the requirements for dwellings of this type and the constructed zone.

“This type of tragedy reminds us why there are rules,” Brotherson said.

“Some of these houses are over 40 years old.”

He said current building regulations and requirements were now “stricter”.

Flags flying at half mast

All flags at public buildings in French Polynesia are flying at half mast and Friday’s sitting of the Territorial Assembly will be marked by one minute of silence in homage to the victims.

Brotherson also said an ecumenical religious service was currently being prepared.

Messages of condolence, support and solidarity have flowed, including from French President Emmanuel Macron and French Minister for Overseas Territories Naïma Moutchou.

Moutchou said a team of geological experts was on its way from Nouméa, New Caledonia, and Paris with a mission to establish whether the landslide-affected zone was secure or not.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.