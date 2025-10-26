Hedges slams hostile Australian interview, unpacks Press Club and Western media betraying Gaza

Pacific Media Watch

Pulitzer Prize–winning US journalist Chris Hedges joins Antoinette Lattouf on We Used To Be Journos to unpack his time in Australia, including some fraught interactions with sections of the Australian media.

The pair also discuss what he flew all this way to talk about — “how Western journalists are betraying their colleagues in Gaza”.

Hedges also offers some honest advice for young people who still want to tell stories and speak truth to power.



The We Used To Be Journos interview. Video: ETTE Media