Vehicle issued to Fiji assistant minister involved in fatal accident – driver’s son implicated

By Anish Chand in Suva

The son of a Fiji assistant minister is under investigation for allegedly driving a government vehicle without authority and causing an accident that killed two men.

The accident took place along Bau Road, Nausori, last night.

The vehicle involved in the accident was the official government vehicle issued for the assistant minister.

It is alleged the 17-year-old took the vehicle without the knowledge of his father.

Police have confirmed the incident.

“The suspect is alleged to have taken the keys of the vehicle from his father while he slept and was driving along Bau Road, when he bumped the two victims standing on the roadside, and he fled the scene,” said the Fiji Police Force.

“He later relayed the matter to his father who reported the matter to police.

“The two victims in their 40s were conveyed to the Nausori Health Centre where their deaths were confirmed by medical officials.”

Republished from The Fiji Times with permission.