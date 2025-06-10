Te Pāti Māori condemns Israel for Gaza ‘horrific violence’ over Madleen arrest

Asia Pacific Report

Aotearoa New Zealand’s Te Pāti Māori has condemned the Israeli navy’s armed interception of the Madleen, a civilian aid vessel attempting to carry food, medical supplies, and international activists to Gaza, including Sweden’s climate activist Greta Thunberg.

In a statement after the Madleen’s communications were cut, the indigenous political party said it was not known if the crew were safe and unharmed.

However, Israel has begun deportations of the activists and has confiscated the yacht and its aid supplies for Gaza.

“This is the latest act in a horrific string of violence against civilians trying to access meagre aid,” said Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Since May 27, more than 130 civilians have murdered been while lining up for food at aid sites.

“This is not an arrest [of the Madleen crew], it as an abduction. We have grave concerns for the safety of the crew.

“Israel [has] proven time again they aren’t above committing violence against civilians.

“Blocking baby formula and prosthetics while a people are deliberately starved is not border patrol, it is genocide.”

Te Pāti Māori said it called on the New Zealand government to: