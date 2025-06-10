Amnesty slams Israel for flouting international law with ‘chilling contempt’ over Madleen

Asia Pacific Report

Amnesty International secretary-general Agnès Callamard has condemned Israel’s interception and detention of the 12 crew members aboard the Gaza Freedom Flotilla’s humanitarian aid yacht Madleen.

The crew detained include Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who has been designated by Amnesty International as an “Ambassador of Conscience”, reports Amnesty International in a statement.

She has since been reported to have been deported back to her country via France.

Madleen’s crew were trying to break Israel’s illegal blockade on the occupied Gaza Strip and take in desperately needed humanitarian supplies.

They were illegally detained by Israeli forces in international waters while en route.

In response, Secretary General Agnès Callamard said:

“By forcibly intercepting and blocking the Madleen which was carrying humanitarian aid and a crew of solidarity activists, Israel has once again flouted its legal obligations towards civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip and demonstrated its chilling contempt for legally binding orders of the International Court of Justice,” secretary-general Callamard said.

Operation ‘violates international law’

“The operation carried out in the middle of the night and in international waters violates international law and put the safety of those on the boat at risk.

“The crew were unarmed activists and human rights defenders on a humanitarian mission, they must be released immediately and unconditionally.

“They must also be protected from torture and other ill-treatment pending their release.

Callamard said that during its voyage over the past few days the Madleen’s mission emerged as a powerful symbol of solidarity with besieged, starved and suffering Palestinians amid persistent international inaction.

“However, this very mission is also an indictment of the international community’s failure to put an end to Israel’s inhumane blockade.

“Activists would not have needed to risk their lives had Israel’s allies translated their rhetoric into forceful action to allow aid into Gaza.”

Global calls for safe passage

Israel’s interception of the Madleen despite global calls for it to be granted safe passage underscored the longstanding impunity Israel enjoyed which has emboldened it to continue to commit genocide in Gaza and to maintain a suffocating, illegal blockade on Gaza for 18 years, Callamard said.

“Until we see real concrete steps by states worldwide signalling an end to their blanket support for Israel, it will have carte blanche to continue inflicting relentless death and suffering on Palestinians.”

Amnesty International in New Zealand also called on Foreign Minister Winston Peters to stand up and call out the enforced starvation and genocide that Israel was imposing on Palestinians.