PNG police authorised to use lethal force with ‘domestic terrorist’ kidnappers as one hostage escapes

RNZ Pacific

An escape of a 13-year-old girl from a hostage crisis on the border of Papua New Guinea’s Western and Hela provinces has boosted hopes for the rescue of her fellow captives.

The group of 10 people was taken captive early on Monday morning at Adujmari.

PNG Police Commissioner David Manning has called the perpetrators “domestic terrorists” and warned that officers were able to use lethal force if needed to secure the release of the hostages.

The girl Aiyo’s fellow captives are four adults — a teacher and his wife, and a health worker and his wife — along with another four school girls.

The Post-Courier reports that the kidnappers have demanded the government pay a ransom of K500,000 (NZ$207,000) for the safe release of the captives.

Aiyo has told police that the kidnappers had threatened to harm the group if no money was forthcoming.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commander Steven Francis, said officers were working around the clock to secure their safe release.

Locals in the Adujmari district have so far raised more than K11,000 (NZ4500) to try and negotiate the safe release of the group.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.