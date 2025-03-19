Netanyahu commits a new ‘bloodbath in Gaza’ to save himself

Asia Pacific Report

At least 400 people have been killed after a surprise Israeli attack on Gaza in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Israeli government vows to continue escalating these military attacks, claiming it is in response to Hamas’ refusal to extend the ceasefire, which has been in place since January 19.

But is this the real reason for pre-dawn attack? Or is there a much more cynical explanation — one tied to the political fate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

This week, New Zealand journalist Mohamed Hassan, host of the Middle East Eye’s weekly Big Picture podcast, speaks to Daniel Levy, the president of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli peace negotiator.



Ceasefire broken: Netanyahu is exposed. Video: Middle East Eye