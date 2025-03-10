Israel resumes its war crimes in Gaza – AJ’s Listening Post on ‘hell plan’

Pacific Media Watch



Seven weeks into the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel has openly resumed its war crimes in Gaza — blocking humanitarian aid — with the tacit support of the international mainstream media, reports Al Jazeera’s media watchdog programme The Listening Post.

“Seventeen months into the Israeli genocide in Gaza we have reached another critical stage — Israel has resumed its blockade of humanitarian aid and has threatened to cut of the supply of water and power to desperate Palestinians,” says presenter and programme founder Richard Gizbert.

“All because Hamas has refused to change the deal the two sides signed seven weeks ago and free more Israeli captives.

“The headlines now coming out of the international media would have you believe that Hamas and not the Netanyahu government had demanded these changes to the ceasefire agreement.

“Israeli officials somehow insist there is enough food in Gaza and you will not see many Israeli news outlets reporting on the undeniable evidence of malnutrition.”

Presented by Richard Gizbert

Lead contributors:

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project

Saree Makdisi – Professor of English and comparative literature, UCLA

Samira Mohyeddin – Founder, On the Line Media

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor, Jadaliyya

On our radar:

The LA Times’ new AI “bias meter” — which offers a counterpoint to the paper’s opinion pieces, has stirred controversy. Tariq Nafi explores its role in a changing media landscape that’s cosying up to Donald Trump.

Are the ADL’s anti-Semitism stats credible?

The Anti-Defamation League is one of the most influential and well-funded NGOs in the US — and it’s getting more media attention than ever.

The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi reports on the organisation, its high-profile CEO, and its troubling stance: Conflating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.

Featuring:

Omar Baddar – Political and media analyst

Eva Borgwardt – National spokesperson, If Not Now

Emmaia Gelman – Director, The Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism

This programme was first broadcast on 8 March 2025 and can be watched on YouTube.



‘Hell plan’ – Israel’s scheme for Gaza. Video: AJ The Listening Post