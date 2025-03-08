Asia Pacific Report

Women from Aotearoa, Philippines, Palestine and South Africa today called for justice and peace for the people of Gaza and the West Bank, currently under a genocidal siege and attacks being waged by Israel for the past 16 months.

Marking International Women’s Day, the rally highlighted the theme: “For all women and girls – Rights, equality and empowerment.”

Speakers outlined how women are the “backbone of families and communities” and how they have borne the brunt of the crimes against humanity in occupied Palestine with the “Israeli war machine” having killed more than 50,000 people, mostly women and children, since 7 October 2023.

The speakers included Del Abcede and Lorri Mackness of the International Women’s League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), Gabriela’s Eugene Velasco, and retired law professor Jane Kelsey.

International Women's Day and Palestine
1 of 12
IWD 1: A West Papua flag on display at the International Women's Day rally for peace and justice in Palestine. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 2: "Women unite to eliminate violence and war." Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 3: Peace and justice for Gaza in Auckland's "Palestine Square".
IWD 4: WILPF's Del Abcede speaking at the Palestine rally. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 5: Gabriela's Eugene Velasco speaking at the Palestine rally. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 6: WILPF's Lorri Mackness and Del Abcede, speakers at the Palestine rally. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 7: The International Women's Alliance (of the Philippines) at the Palestine rally. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 8: Retired law professor Jane Kelsey speaking at the Palestine rally. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 9: The Gabriela group from the Philippines in solidarity with Palestinians. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 10: Duet singers for Palestine. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 11: "Israel's war against Palestine didn't start on 7 October 2023" - it began with the Nakba ("catastrophe") in 1948, and even earlier. Image: David Robie/APR
IWD 12: International Women's Day protesters for solidarity with Palestine and a cruise ship backdrop. Image: David Robie/APR
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS