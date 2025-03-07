By Leah Lowonbu

Vanuatu has celebrated the reconstruction of the national council of chiefs meeting house, called the Malvatumauri nakamal, destroyed by fire two years ago.

Dozens of chiefs from across the country — and also Kanaky New Caledonia — joined the ceremony in the capital Port Vila on Wednesday, March 5, during the Chiefs Day national public holiday alongside the president, prime minister and general public.

Traditional dances, kastom ceremonies, and speeches highlighted the building’s cultural significance, reinforcing its role as a place for conflict resolution, discussions on governance, and the preservation of oral traditions.

After independence in 1980, the chiefs decided a symbol representing unity for all of Vanuatu’s peoples and customs be built in Port Vila. The nakamal was officially opened in 1990.

Ahead of the ceremony, Prime Minister Jotham Napat emphasised all are welcome at the meeting house, in the heart of the capital.

“Nakamal does not separate the people, nakamal has a place for everyone,” Napat said.

President of the Malvatumauri Council of Chiefs Paul Robert Ravun used the occasion to call for greater parliamentary consultation with customary leaders.

‘Right time to speak’
“For 44 years we have been silent, but now, in this moment, I believe it is the right time to speak,” Ravun said.

“Any bill that is to be passed through Parliament must first pass through the father’s house, the father must agree and have the final say before it can proceed,” he said, referring to the council of chiefs.

The nakamal took two years to rebuild using locally sourced materials, including natangura palm for the thatched roof and hardwood for the framework, after it was destroyed by fire in early 2023.

Volunteers including chiefs, community members, and apprentices eager to learn ancestral building techniques all contributed to its construction and it survived December’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake intact.

Vanuatu’s government and international donors France, Australia, New Zealand, and China provided financial and logistical support for its reconstruction, costing about 20 million vatu (US$160,000).



  Images by the VBTC
The Malvatumauri nakamal
1 of 10
Nak 1: President of the Malvatumauri Council of Chief Paul Robert Ravun Merhimba DangDang at the reopening of the rebuilt nakamal. Image: VBTC
Nak 2: The rebuilt national council of chief’s meeting house. Image: VBTC
Nak 3: Everyone is welcome inside at new chiefs’ nakamal. Image: VBTC
Nak 4: Inside the Malvatumauri nakamal ahead of its reopening. Image: VBTC
Nak 5: Ready for the nakamal opening. Image: VCTC
Nak 6: Head of State Nikenike Vurobaravu (left) and the president of the Malvatumauri Council of Chief, Ravun Merhimba DangDang, open the doors to the Nakamal. Image: VBTC
Nak 7: A traditional dance from Tanna Island during the nakamal’s opening ceremony. Image: VBTC
Nak 8: Chief Gureshaba La Roche Mare Nengone Sinewami Wakewi, president of the National Council of Chiefs in Kanaky New Caledonia (Inaat Ne Kanaky), attended the traditional ceremony in Port Vila. Image: VBTC
Nak 9: Chief Gureshaba La Roche Mare Nengone Sinewami Wakewi, president of the National Council of Chiefs in New Caledonia (Inaat Ne Kanaky ), prepares to receive a traditional preparation of kava at the opening. Image: VBTC
Nak 10: President of the Malvatumauri council of chiefs Ravun Merhimba DangDang (left), Minister of Finance Johnny Koanapo and President, Nikenike Vurobaravu (right) tour the new nakamal. Image: VBTC
