RSF slams ‘horrific conditions’ for journalists in Gaza in wake of fragile ceasefire

Pacific Media Watch

The Paris-based global watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has expressed support for Gaza’s media professionals and called on Israel to urgently lift the blockade on the territory.

It said the humanitarian catastrophe was continuing in Gaza and hampering journalists’ work on a daily basis.

The Israeli army had killed their colleagues and destroyed their homes and newsrooms, said RSF in a statement.

Gaza’s remaining journalists, who had survived 15 months of intensive bombardment, continued to face immense challenges despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on 19 January 2025 with the first stage expiring last weekend.

Humanitarian aid, filtered by the Israeli authorities, is merely trickling into the blockaded territory, and Israel continues to deny entry access to foreign journalists, forbidding independent outlets from covering the aftermath of the war and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

Exiled Palestinian journalists are also prevented from returning to the Gaza Strip.

“We urgently call for the blockade that is suffocating the press in Gaza to be lifted,” said RSF editorial director Anne Bocandé. “Reporters need multimedia and security equipment, internet and electricity. “Foreign reporters need access to the territory, and exiled Palestinian journalists need to be able to return. “While the ceasefire in Gaza has put an end to an unprecedented massacre of journalists, media infrastructure remains devastated. “RSF continues to campaign for justice and provide all necessary support to these journalists, to defend a free, pluralist and independent press in Palestine.”