Relatives of slain PNG police officer block Highlands Highway over unresolved killing

By Scott Waide, RNZ Pacific PNG correspondent

The family of a Papua New Guinea police constable, killed in an ambush last month, has blocked a section of the Highlands Highway in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province, demanding justice for his death.

Constable Harry Gorano succumbed to his injuries in intensive care two weeks ago after spending three weeks in a coma.

He was attacked alongside colleagues in the Southern Highlands in January, during which fellow officer Constable Noel Biape was fatally shot.

Gorano’s relatives, frustrated by the lack of arrests in the case, staged the roadblock early today, halting traffic on a key transit route.

They have repeatedly called for authorities to arrest those responsible for the ambush.

Additional personnel have been deployed to Goroka to assist local officers in managing tensions.

Forces in neighboring regions have also been placed on standby amid concerns that the protest could spark broader unrest.

The incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by PNG’s police force.

Since 2017, more than 20 officers have been killed in the line of duty, with many perpetrators still at large.

Investigations into Constable Gorano’s death remain ongoing.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.