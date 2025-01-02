Virgin Australia confirms ‘serious security incident’ with crew in Fiji

By Anish Chand in Suva

Virgin Australia has confirmed a “serious security incident” with its flight crew members who were in Fiji on New Year’s Day.

Virgin Australia’s chief operating officer Stuart Aggs said the incident took place on Tuesday night – New Year’s Eve

The crew members were in Fiji on night layover.

Fiji police said two crew members had alleged they were raped while out clubbing and one alleged her phone had been stolen.

They had gone out to a nightclub in Martintar.

“I’m sorry to advise of a serious security incident which affected a number of crew in Nadi, Fiji, on Tuesday evening,” said Aggs on New Year’s Day.

“Our immediate priority is to look after the wellbeing of our crew involved and make sure they are supported. The safety and welfare of our people is our number one priority.”

Virgin Australia has kept the crew members in Nadi as police investigations continue.

Republished from The Fiji Times with permission.