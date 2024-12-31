Pacific leaders remember Jimmy Carter’s ‘pivotal role’ for CNMI

By Mark Rabago, RNZ Pacific Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas correspondent

The Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas has paid tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter who died yesterday.

“Carter played a pivotal role in the historic establishment of the CNMI as a Commonwealth in political union with the United States,” Governor Arnold Palacios said.

He said that on 24 October 1977, Carter signed the proclamation affirming the full force and effect of the Northern Mariana Islands Constitution, a landmark moment in the territory’s history.

Governor Palacios and Lieutenant-Governor David Apatang both said the CNMI honoured Carter not only for his role in shaping the political landscape of the CNMI, but also for his unwavering dedication to humanity, peace, and service.

The CNMI’s outgoing Congressman Gregorio Kilili Sablan also paid tribute to Carter in a statement.

“Appreciating his long life and service, Andrea and I mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter. Guided by his faith, Carter lived an exemplary life worthy of imitation,” he said.

It is a sentiment shared by Sablan’s successor, Delegate-elect Kimberlyn King-Kinds.

‘Profound sadness’

“It is with profound sadness that we like the rest of the world mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter, a true servant leader whose life exemplified humility, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of humanity.

“From his leadership in the White House to his tireless efforts with Habitat for Humanity and global peace initiatives, President Carter’s legacy of service will forever inspire us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family and all who were touched by his remarkable life. May he rest in eternal peace,” King-Kinds said.

American Samoa’s Delegate to Washington, Uifa’atali Amata Radewagen also shared her memories of Carter.

“I have fond memories of the entire Carter family from the time President Jimmy Carter sent his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Annette to Pago Pago.

“Carter designated them as his personal representatives to the first inaugural of an elected Governor of American Samoa, Uifa’atali Peter Coleman.

“My Dad had me show them around part of that time, as did others, and in turn, they invited my husband Fred and me for private dinner in the White House family quarters.

“This was a particularly generous act on their part to allow us in the areas that few people get to see, including guiding us through the Map room, the famous Lincoln bedroom, Queen’s bedroom and third floor.

“While we were there, President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrived and very kindly greeted us.”

Radewagen said that personal kindness was forever part of President Carter’s lasting legacy.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.