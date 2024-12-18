Civil society groups call on NZ to bar new Israeli envoy over ‘flagrant’ Gaza genocide

Asia Pacific Report

A broad coalition of civil society organisations in Aotearoa New Zealand have signed an open letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters urging the coalition government to refuse to accept the credentials of a new Israeli ambassador while the state continues to disregard international law and to commit war crimes.

The term of Israel’s ambassador to New Zealand, Ran Yaakoby, has ended as the Israeli military continues its more than 14-month genocide in Gaza, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has declared Israel’s occupation of Palestine illegal.

About 40 civil society organisations and prominent individuals at institutions have signed the open letter.

The ICJ has made it clear that all states parties — including New Zealand — have obligations not to recognise, and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by measures that are illegal under international law.

The international community has failed to hold Israel to account for its actions.

Kate Stone from Justice for Palestine, one of the signatory organisations, said in a statement: “As we say in the letter, while ambassadors usually provide an important avenue for dialogue, it is clear that the Israeli regime is not prepared to respond to the concerns of the New Zealand government, or the international community more broadly, and intends to continue to disregard international law.

“This is about demonstrating that there are consequences for Israel’s actions in breach of international law, and at the expense of Palestinian human rights.”

Just this week, the Israeli government announced its decision to close its embassy in Dublin, citing Ireland’s decision to join the ICJ case considering whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Clearly, Israel is not prepared to maintain diplomatic relations with states that seek to uphold international law.

Those who have signed the letter are urging the New Zealand government to not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel until it is prepared to comply with international law.

“New Zealand should stand with those seeking to uphold international law and human rights, not with those seeking to avoid accountability for their actions which have resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians.” said Kate Stone.

Open letter

16 December 2024

Tēnā koe Minister,

We are aware that the term of the current Israeli ambassador is coming to an end. We, the undersigned organisations, urge you, on behalf of the New Zealand government, to refuse to accept the credentials of a replacement ambassador while Israel continues to disregard international law.

The Israeli regime is currently committing a genocide in Gaza and the International Criminal Court has issued warrants for the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes. The International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion from July 2024 declared Israel’s occupation of Palestine illegal and identiﬁed numerous international law obligations that Israel is violating, manifesting in systematic breaches of Palestinians’ fundamental human rights.

The current Israeli regime, and any representative of that regime, is ﬂagrantly ﬂouting international law and has ignored all calls for it to cease its illegal activities in Gaza and the wider Occupied Palestinian Territories. It is quite clear that Israel intends to continue expanding its illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and to re-settle Gaza — changing the facts on the ground to such an extent that a two-state solution, or any just solution, becomes an impossibility.

The ICJ makes it clear that all states parties — including New Zealand – have obligations not to recognize, and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by measures that are illegal under international law. The failure of the international community to hold Israel to account for its actions is undermining the integrity of the rules-based international order that New Zealand relies upon.

While ordinarily a diplomatic mission provides an avenue for dialogue, it is clear that the Israeli regime is not prepared to respond to the concerns of the New Zealand government.

Therefore, we urge you to announce that New Zealand will not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel until it demonstrates that it is prepared to comply with its international obligations. Please do not accept diplomatic credentials from a regime carrying out war crimes.

Nā mātou noa, nā

Justice for Palestine

ActionStation

Alternative Jewish Voices (NZ)

Aotearoa Christians for Peace in Palestine

Aotearoa Healthcare Workers for Palestine

Asians Supporting Tino Rangatiratanga

Auckland Action Against Poverty

Auckland Peace Action

The Basket Hauraki – Social and Environmental Justice

Ceaseﬁre Now Hawkes Bay

Dayenu: New Zealand Jews Against Occupation

DECOL Collective Whanganui

Falastin Tea Collective

First Union – Dennis Maga, General Secretary, on behalf of First Union Kaiāwhina Tāmaki

Matika mō Paretinia

Mauri o te Moana

NZCTU – Te Kauae Kaimahi

Otago Staﬀ for Palestine

Otago Students for Justice in Palestine

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa Whanganui

Palestine Solidarity Network Whangārei

Palestine Solidarity Taranaki

Palestine Human Rights Campaign Waikato

Peace Action Wellington

Peace Movement Aotearoa

People Against Prisons Aotearoa

Professor Richard Jackson, Co-Director Te Ao O Rongomaraeroa – The National Centre for Peace and Conﬂict Studies, University of Otago

Protect Pūtiki

Rainbow Youth

Reanga Taketake

Satellites

Stand with Palestine Waiheke

Student Justice for Palestine Pōneke

Students for Justice in Palestine Canterbury

Tauranga Moana for Palestine

Te Kuaka

Te Tau Ihu Palestine Solidarity

University of Auckland Student Justice for Palestine