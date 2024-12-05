Northern Marianas leaders meet Taiwan President Lai Ching-te in Guam

By Mark Rabago, RNZ Pacific Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas correspondent
Northern Marianas Governor Arnold Palacios and Senator Celina Babauta have travelled to Guam to attend a luncheon with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.
Taiwan is officially known as the Republic of China (Taiwan). China claims Taiwan as its own territory, with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.
Palacios welcomed the opportunity to meet Lai and said this could pave the way for improved relations with the East Asian country.
“This meeting is an opportunity for the CNMI to foster relations with allies in the region.”
When asked if meeting the President would upset the People’s Republic of China, which considers Taiwan a rogue state and part of its territory, Palacios said: “As far as being in the crosshairs of China, we already are in many ways.”
Worldwide, a dozen countries maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taipei.
In January, Nauru cut ties with Taiwan and shifted its diplomatic allegiance to Beijing.
Reconnecting bonds
Babauta, meanwhile, said she was deeply humbled and honoured to be invited to have lunch with Lai and Chia-Ching Hsu, Lai’s Minister of the Overseas Community Affairs Council.
“I am looking forward to connecting and discussing opportunities to strengthen the bond between our two regions and explore how we can create new avenues for our mutual benefit and prosperity, particularly by leveraging our Jones Act waiver,” she said.
“We must turn our economy around. This is an opportunity I could not pass up on.”
Babauta said she asked Lai if she could also make a stopover to the CNMI, but his busy schedule precluded that.
“I am assured that he will plan a visit to the CNMI in the near future.”
The luncheon, which is part of Taiwan’s “Smart and Sustainable Development for a Prosperous Austronesian Region” program, will be held at the Grand Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Guam at noon Thursday and is expected to also have Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and other island leaders.
Lai has previously visited Hawai’i as part of his US tour, one that has elicited the ire of the government of the People’s Republic of China.
Summit ends dramatically
Earlier this year, the Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ summit ended dramatically when China demanded the conference communiqué be changed to eliminate a reference to Taiwan.
The document had made a reference to the Forum reaffirming its relations to Taiwan, which has been a development partner since 1992.
But the Chinese Ambassador to the Pacific Qian Bo was furious and the document was rewritten.
Reports say China’s Foreign Ministry has “strongly condemned” US support for Lai’s visit to the US, and had lodged a complaint with the United States.
It earlier also denounced a newly announced US weapons sale to Taiwan.
This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.