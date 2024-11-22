ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders ‘wake up call’ for NZ, says Minto

Asia Pacific Report A national New Zealand solidarity movement for Palestine has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, saying it is a “wake up call” for the coalition government.

“The warrants mean for the first time Israeli leaders face accountability for war crimes which have been live-streamed on social media for the past 13 months” said national chair John Minto of the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA).

“We are waiting for our government to announce it will arrest Netanyahu and Gallant immediately if they set foot in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Many countries among the 124 members of the ICC have been quick to declare that they would honour the arrest obligations, among them Canada, France and Italy. Also the European Union’s foreign policy chief said all EU countries should abide by the ruling.

“These decisions are binding on all states party to the Rome Statute, which includes all EU member states,” said Joseph Borrell.

"These decisions are binding on all states party to the Rome Statute, which includes all EU member states," said Joseph Borrell.

Both Israel and its key backer, United States, refuse to recognise the ICC jurisdiction.

PSNA’s Minto said in a statement today: “It’s a breath of fresh air from the stultifying refusal of New Zealand and other Western governments to act against the perpetrators of industrial-scale slaughter of Palestinian civilians.

“This ICC decision is a wake-up call for our government which can no longer stay silent.

“New Zealand has been a staunch ally of the US/Israel throughout the past 13 months when it should have been a staunch defender of international law.

“Unbelievably, our government still refuses to call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and while it has condemned every act of Palestinian resistance, it has refused to condemn any of the egregious Israeli war crimes which are the subject of the arrest warrants.”

The ICC warrants are a turning point. The world is uniting behind the rule of international law.

In response to the ICC decision, New Zealand should immediately end support for Israel to continue its war crimes such as:

Suspend all satellite launches by Rocket lab for BlackSky Technology, Capella Space, and HawkEye 360. These companies provide imaging data used by Israeli for its targeting of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon.

Suspend and independently investigate the export of crystal oscillators from Rakon Industries which end up in bombs used for war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, and

Impose sanctions against Israel — they are also essential and the ICC decision can be the trigger.

“New Zealand needs to act as we did when the ICC issued arrest warrants against Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine” said Minto.

“New Zealand imposed immediate and wide-ranging sanctions against Russia and must follow through with Israel.”