King Charles arrives in Samoa for ‘resilient environment’ CHOGM

By Susana Suisuiki, RNZ Pacific journalist in Apia
King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla have landed in Apia, Samoa.
The monarch has been greeted by a guard of honour at the airport before being escorted to his accommodation in Siumu.
Local villagers have lined the roadsides with lanterns to welcome His Royal Highness.
- READ MORE: King Charles arrives in Samoa — matai titles planned
- Apia Ocean Declaration to be ‘crown jewel’ of CHOGM climate ‘fight back’
- Other CHOGM reports, October 21-26
King Charles will deliver an address to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on Friday.
The royal office said as well as attending CHOGM, the King’s programme in Samoa would be supportive of one of the meeting’s key themes, “a resilient environment”, and the meeting’s focus on oceans.
The King and Queen were to be formally welcomed by an ‘Ava Fa’atupu ceremony before meeting people at an engagement to highlight aspects of Samoan traditions and culture.
As we head towards Apia, we can’t wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people. Feiloa’i ma le manuia! 🇼🇸
– Charles R & Camilla R.
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 23, 2024
Charles will also attend the CHOGM Business Forum to hear about progress on sustainable urbanisation and investment in solutions to tackle climate change.
He will visit a mangrove forest, a National Park, and Samoa’s Botanical Garden, where he will plant a tree marking the opening of a new area within the site, which will be called ‘The King’s Garden’.
Queen Camilla’s engagements include visiting an aoga faifeau to see first-hand how pupils are taught to read and write, and will visiting the Samoa Victim Support Group, an organisation which assists survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
Page one: Thursday, 24th October 2024.
Photo: Junior S Ami / Samoa Observer
Design: Terry Tovio / Samoa Observer
Story:https://t.co/8qqBwGqAnP pic.twitter.com/ZfJUIm8IF7
— Samoa Observer (@samoaobserver) October 23, 2024
Since 1969, King Charles III has visited 44 of 53 Commonwealth countries, many of them on several occasions.
His visits to the Pacific — before he was King — included representing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Fiji’s independence celebrations in 1970; and visiting Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.
Queen Elizabeth II visited the Pacific multiple times during her reign.
This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.