France boosts Pacific security forces as symbolic ‘September 24’ date looms

By Patrick Decloitre, RNZ Pacific correspondent French Pacific desk

Fears of potential unrest on New Caledonia’s symbolic September 24 date have prompted stronger restrictions in New Caledonia and the deployment of large numbers of French security personnel.

The date originally marked what France termed the “taking of possession” of New Caledonia in 1853.

Since 2004, what the pro-independence Kanak movement has been calling for years “a day of mourning”, was consensually renamed “Citizenship Day” by the local government in a move to foster a sense of inclusiveness and common destiny.

But since violent and deadly riots erupted four months ago, on May 13, the date has been mentioned several times by the pro-independence movement’s Union Calédonienne (UC) party.

Since the riots emerged, UC leader Daniel Goa publicly claimed he intended to use the date to declare unilaterally the French Pacific archipelago’s independence.

While the overall situation of New Caledonia has been slowly returning to some kind of normalcy and despite some pockets of resistance and roadblocks, including in the Greater Nouméa area, the French High commission on Friday announced a package of restrictions, combining the current curfew (10pm to 5am) with new measures.

‘I am being prudent’

High Commissioner Louis Le Franc told local media: “There is considerable force to ensure that law and order will prevail . . . I am being prudent.

“I have asked for reinforcements and I have got them”, he told local anti-independence radio RRB on Friday.

He said it is more than what was ever sent to New Caledonia during the hardest moments of 1984-1988 when the territory was in a state of insurrection.

Le Franc detailed that the security contingent deployed would comprise “almost 7000” personnel, including mobile gendarmes, police (to “protect sensitive areas”) and military.

General Nicolas Mathéos, who heads the French gendarmes in New Caledonia, also stressed he was determined.

Speaking on Monday to local TV Caledonia, he said the reinforcements came as the French) state “has put in every necessary means to ensure this 24 September and the days before that take place in a climate of serenity”.

“New Caledonia now needs serenity. It needs to rebuild. It needs to believe in its future after this violent crisis,” he said.

Numbers ‘in control’

“We will be in numbers to hold the territory, to control it, including on the roads, so that this day is a day of peace.

“Because no one wants to go through again the nightmare of May.”

The general said reinforcements had already arrived.

“For the gendarmerie, this is almost 40 units mobilised.

“Public order will be maintained, on September 24, before September 24 and after September 24.”

The curfew itself, which had been gradually relaxed over the past few weeks, is now returning to a stricter 6pm-6am duration for the whole of New Caledonia, specifically concerning the September 21-24 period (a long weekend).

Additional measures include a ban on all public meetings within Nouméa and its outskirts.

Firearms, alcohol banned

Possession, transportation and sale of firearms, ammunition and alcohol also remain prohibited until September 24.

Fuel distribution and transportation is subject to restrictions, the French High Commission said in a release on Friday.

High Commissioner Louis Le Franc told local media that the measures were taken due to the current circumstances and the appearance of some posts seen on social media which “call on public order disturbances on 24 September 2024”.

“Under those circumstances, a ban on circulation…is a measure that can efficiently prevent disruption of public order,” he said.

The restrictions, however, do not apply to persons who can provide evidence that they need to move within the prohibited hours for professional, medical emergency, domestic or international air and sea travel reasons.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan delegation from New Caledonia is scheduled to travel to Paris next week to meet high officials, including the presidents of both Houses of Parliament, French media has reported.

New Caledonia’s delegation is scheduled to travel from September 23 to October 4.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.