Daily Post journalists boost global reporting skills with AAP training

By Clifton Kissel in Port Vila

The Australian Associated Press (AAP) news agency has provided a vital training opportunity for journalists at the Vanuatu Daily Post.

Last week, 12 reporters participated in a training session held at the Daily Post where AAP offered free access to its website and platforms, marking a significant step in enhancing global news reporting.

AAP’s international development lead Delia Obst outlined the importance of this initiative.

“AAP is Australia’s independent national newswire service that provides trusted reporting, images, and video to hundreds of media outlets in Australia and internationally,” she said.

“On this trip, we are also training newsrooms in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Fiji. We are in Vanuatu to train reporters from the Vanuatu Daily Post and Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC) on how to access and use AAP’s content, which we hope will support their work and be a great source of regional news.

“This is part of the AAP Pacific News Initiative, which is funded by the Australian government and implemented by AAP.

“We are excited to build a partnership with Vanuatu’s only daily newspaper.”

Wider global coverage

The new access to AAP’s platforms is expected to benefit Daily Post, enabling coverage of press releases and events they cannot attend, such as government official visits abroad and sports events.

AAP’s website features allow users to select their interest topics or stories, providing real-time updates via email notifications whenever relevant news is published, this ensures that Daily Post reporters can stay updated on important stories and coverage.

Filing a query on the platform usually results in a response within approximately 15 minutes, provided AAP is covering the event and time zone differences are considered.

This quick response time is especially valuable for Daily Post‘s newsroom, which places high importance on timely and accurate news delivery.

Sports reporter Vourie Molivakoro expressed her gratitude for joining the AAP platform.

She is eager to use this platform to bring in-depth coverage and insightful reporting to her audience, highlighting the performances and stories of athletes on the global stage.

“With limited resources for obtaining news abroad, the Daily Post sports team can now obtain news and share it with its audiences across the country and region as a whole,” she said.

Clifton Kissel is a Vanuatu Daily Post reporter. Republished with permission.