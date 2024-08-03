Turkey-based Freedom Flotilla aid ships put ‘on hold’ but Handala still heads for Gaza

Asia Pacific Report



The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has told supporters that the “Break the Siege” aid project for besieged Gaza from Turkey has been put on hold — indefinitely — due to rising tensions in the wake of the assassinations of key resistance leaders in the capitals of Lebanon and Iran.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to attempt to sail but, in the meantime, we need to let everyone know that for the moment, the sailing of Break the Siege must be put on hold, indefinitely,” said flotilla reporter Tan Safi in a video to supporters.

“Our other campaign vessel, Handala, will continue its journey towards Gaza.



An update from the Freedom Flotilla. Video: Gaza Freedom Flotilla

“Our respective national campaigns remain active and engaged: please watch for updates about our actions and other Palestine solidarity actions near you.

“Keep an eye on the crew and participants of Handala and continue demanding their safe passage according to international law.

“Keep amplifying Palestinian voices.

“Together we must and will continue to demand sanctions, an end to the genocide, apartheid and illegal occupation, and justice for all the babies, children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents — human beings who have been murdered by the genocidal machine that is Israel.

Two New Zealand volunteers, Youssef Sammour and Rana Hamida, are crew on the Handala and feature in the the video.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed in the early hours of Wednesday at his war veterans’ guest house in Tehran in an assassination blamed on Israel by Iran.

His assassination came hours after top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, five civilians – three women and two children – also died in the attack.

