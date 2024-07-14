‘Frontline Media Faultlines’ – David Robie’s keynote address to Pacific Media 2024

Challenges facing journalism - Dr David Robie's wide-ranging keynote address
Challenges facing journalism - Dr David Robie's wide-ranging keynote address at the Fiji conference on issues from the French snap elections and the "betrayal of Kanaky", to loss of trust in mainstream media, Palestine and truth, and "saving journalism" today. Image: The Australia Today livestream screenshot/Café Pacific

The Australia Today

Here is the livestream of Dr David Robie’s keynote address “Frontline Media Faultlines: How Critical Journalism Can Survive Against the Odds” at the 2024 Pacific International Media Conference in Suva, Fiji, earlier this month.

Asia Pacific Media Network deputy chair Dr David Robie
Asia Pacific Media Network deputy chair Dr David Robie . . . giving his keynote address at the 2024 Pacific Media Conference. Image: TOT screenshot/Café Pacific

The conference was hosted by the University of the South Pacific journalism programme in collaboration with the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) and the Asia Pacific Media Network (APMN) on 4-6 July 2024.

Dr Robie, editor of Asia Pacific Report and deputy chair of the APMN, is introduced by Professor Cherian George of Hong Kong Baptist University.


Dr David Robie’s keynote address on July 4.  Livestream video: The Australia Today

Republished from The Australia Today’s YouTube channel and Café Pacific with permission.

