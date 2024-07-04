David Robie talks media challenges, education and decolonisation on Radio 531pi’s Pacific Mornings

PMN Pacific Mornings

A major conference on the state and future of Pacific media is taking place this week in Fiji.

Dr David Robie, editor of Asia Pacific Report and deputy chair of Asia Pacific Media Network, joins #PacificMornings to discuss the event and reflect on his work covering Asia-Pacific current affairs and research for more than four decades.

Pacific Journalism Review, which Dr Robie founded at the University of Papua New Guinea in 1994, celebrated 30 years of publishing at the conference tonight.

Other Pacific Mornings items on 4 July 2024:

The health sector is reporting frustration at unchanging mortality rates for babies and mothers in New Zealand. PMMRC chairperson John Tait joined #PacificMornings to discuss further.

Labour Deputy Leader Carmel Sepuloni joined #PacificMornings to discuss the political news of the week.

We are one week into a month of military training exercises held in Hawai’i, known as RIMPAC.

Twenty-nine countries and 25,000 personnel are taking part, including New Zealand. Hawai’ian academic and Pacific studies lecturer Emalani Case joined #PacificMornings to discuss further.

Republished with from Pacific Media Network’s Radio 531pi.