NZ Fiji indigenous business leaders promote ‘solesolevaki’ boost for commerce

Asia Pacific Report

A group of NZ-based Fiji business people have met in Auckland to plan a boost for indigenous participation in commerce.

And the iTaukei notion of “solesolevaki” — coming together for the greater good — is at the heart of the initiative.

The get-together was facilitated this week by the Fiji High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

“It’s very encouraging to hear that there are many Fijians in business in New Zealand. We are happy to support all initiatives that improve the well-being of our communities,” Ratu Inoke said.

Siva Naulago, owner of 679 Logistics, said: “iTaukei indigenous people’s point-of-difference is our communal strength.

“Solesolevaki, is an integral part of our culture, and is the coming together for the greater good. This is a more cost-effective and inclusive way of doing business.”

Rachael Mario, from the NZ Rotuman Community Centre, thanked the High Commissioner, saying: “We are very appreciative of His Excellency, Ratu Inoke, for taking the initiative to bring us all together”.

The business leaders agreed to work together with the aim of encouraging and mentoring more indigenous people into entrepreneurship.

And finding more business opportunities for women and youth, to increase family incomes.