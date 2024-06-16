NZ’s Luxon briefly stopping over to see Marape in Port Moresby

PNG Post-Courier

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will stop over in Port Moresby today for a quick bilateral with Prime Minister James Marape before setting off to Japan.

Luxon hosted Chinese Premier Li Qiang in New Zealand this week before flying off to Japan through Port Moresby.

Luxon has recently returned from a trip to Niue and Fiji and will fly to Tokyo today, returning on June 20.

PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko confirmed that Prime Minister Luxon would be stopping over in Port Moresby for a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Prime Minister Marape before flying on to Japan.

“The newly elected Prime Minister will be stopping over for one hour and will have a bilateral with our Prime Minister,” Minister Tkatchenko said.

“He is travelling with his New Zealand Trade Minister, so our Trade Minister, the Honourable Richard Maru, myself and Prime Minister will be having a one hour bilateral with the new New Zealand Prime Minister and we will be talking about most of the issues we discussed with the New Zealand Foreign Minister and our partnership,” he said.

Health, infrastructure, renewable energy, security, and stability are among the themes of the bilateral agenda.

Prime Minister Luxon met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Government House in Wellington yesterday.

