FestPAC 2024: Wa’a ceremony heralds start of Pacific cultural celebration

The wa'a welcoming today at FestPAC 2024
The wa'a welcoming today at FestPAC 2024 in Hawai'i. Image: RNZ Pacific/ Tiana Haxton

By Tiana Haxton, RNZ Pacific in Hawai’i

A fleet of traditional voyaging canoes have been welcomed into Kualoa bay, Hawai’i, heralding the beginning of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC).

Hundreds of Pacific Islanders gathered on the shore to witness and participate in the special wa’a ceremony.

The exhibition of rich and vibrant cultural practices provided a window to what to expect in the coming days as FestPAC officially kicks off this evening Hawai’i time (Friday NZT).

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.

Cook Islands Vaka Marumaru Atua crew welcomed ashore.
Cook Islands vaka Marumaru Atua crew welcomed ashore. Image: RNZ Pacific/Tiana Haxton
FestPAC ceremonial opening.
The FestPAC ceremonial opening. Image: RNZ Pacific/Tiana Haxton
Delegates preparing for the Wa'a welcoming.
Delegates preparing for the wa’a welcoming. Image: RNZ Pacific/Tiana Haxton
