FestPAC 2024: Wa’a ceremony heralds start of Pacific cultural celebration

By Tiana Haxton, RNZ Pacific in Hawai’i
A fleet of traditional voyaging canoes have been welcomed into Kualoa bay, Hawai’i, heralding the beginning of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC).
Hundreds of Pacific Islanders gathered on the shore to witness and participate in the special wa’a ceremony.
The exhibition of rich and vibrant cultural practices provided a window to what to expect in the coming days as FestPAC officially kicks off this evening Hawai’i time (Friday NZT).
This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.