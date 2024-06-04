Luxon’s Niue visit demonstrates NZ ‘commitment to development’

RNZ Pacific

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s trip to Niue holds “profound significance”, the Niuean government says.

Luxon heads to Niue today and then to Fiji for his first trip to the Pacific since taking office.

Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi said the trip “underscores New Zealand’s commitment to supporting the development of Niue and its wider Pacific partners”.

“Prime Minister Luxon’s visit to Niue aims to foster a deeper understanding of the Niuean people and to witness the transformative impact of the New Zealand government’s funding on a key infrastructure project.”

A Niue government spokesperson said “Niue emerges as the primary destination for Prime Minister Luxon’s Pacific outreach”.

“His engagements in both Niue and Fiji underscore New Zealand’s steadfast commitment to nurturing robust and meaningful relationships across the Pacific region,” the spokesperson said.

They said the groundwork for this trip dated back to December, when the two nations leaders met.

50 years of free association

On arriving in Niue, Luxon will meet with Premier Tagelagi, and celebrate 50 years of Niue’s self-government in free association.

Luxon told RNZ Morning Report it was important to have strong relationships across the Pacific.

“In Niue’s case this year is actually their 50th year of independence and free association – of what’s called a realm country — so it’s a great chance to make a trip to Niue with Premier Tagelagi and likewise with Fiji,” he said.

“It is a chance to meet a range of the leadership accross Fiji’s political system but also we have security and economic interests that we want to discuss together as well.”

It is also expected the Prime Minister will meet with business leaders in Fiji.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.