‘I won’t resign,’ declares Marape in spite of PNG defections

By Miriam Zarriga in Port Moresby

Prime Minister James Marape has declared that he will not resign in spite of the defection of many Pangu Pati and government MPs to Papua New Guinea’s opposition.

In a statement, he emphasised that any change in leadership must occur through a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Prime Minister Marape urged the people of Papua New Guinea and the business community to continue their daily activities without disruption as the political process unfolds.

“Pangu has 41 MPs as of today, and with our coalition partners, we have more than the required 56 MPs to remain in government,” Marape said, confident he will win tomorrow’s vote.

The political crisis comes as Papua New Guinea comes to terms with the devasting Kaolokam landslide disaster in Enga province with reports of 2000 people missing.

“As I speak, our coalition partners, including United Resources Party, Social Democratic Party, People’s Party, People’s First Party, People’s Movement for Change, Melanesian Liberal Front, and Melanesian Alliance, are intact.”

“The number of MPs, with the combination of Coalition partners and

Pangu, exceeds the magic number of 56.

“We are confident with our numbers and are putting together our team as we prepare for Parliament on Tuesday, May 28.”

Miriam Zarriga is a PNG Post-Courier journalist. Republished with permission.