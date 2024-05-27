French repressive policies in New Caledonia have ‘betrayed’ Kanak hopes

Alex Bainbridge talks to David Robie on Kanaky and settler colonialism. Video: Green Left

Green Left Show

Indigenous Kanaks in Kanaky (New Caledonia) have sprung into revolt in the last two weeks in response to moves by the colonial power France to undermine moves towards independence in the Pacific territory.

Journalist David Robie from Aotearoa New Zealand spoke to the Green Left Show today about the issues involved.

We acknowledge that this video was produced on stolen Aboriginal land. We express solidarity with ongoing struggles for justice for First Nations people and pay our respects to Elders past and present.

Interviewer: Alex Bainbridge of Green Left

Journalist: Dr David Robie, editor of Asia Pacific Report

Programme: 28min