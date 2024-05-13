NZ pro-Palestine protester climbs onto Christchurch City Council roof

NZ police and firefighters work to get the pro-Palestinian protester with flag down from the roof of Christchurch City Council
NZ police and firefighters work to get the pro-Palestinian protester with flag down from the roof of Christchurch City Council. Image: Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

RNZ News

A New Zealand pro-Palestinian protester who climbed onto the roof of the Christchurch City Council building has been handcuffed and taken away in a police car.

About 20 protesters gathered near the Christchurch Art Gallery today.

Officers were called to the scene near Worcester Boulevard about 11.20am, and police and firefighters worked to get the person down from the roof.

Worcester Boulevard has now reopened after being closed off to the public.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.

Christchurch City Council pro-Palestine protest on 13 May 2024.
“Stand with Rafah!” placard as pro-Palestinian protesters with flags picket Christchurch City Council. Image: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon
