Kolinisau named new Fiji 7s coach after Gollings’ failure to win title

By Rodney Duthie in Suva

The Fiji Rugby Union has sacked Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings and replaced him with former Fiji 7s captain and 2016 Olympic Games gold medallist Osea Kolinasau.

The announcement was made yesterday by FRU board chairman Peter Mazey at Rugby House in Suva.

Gollings’ axing comes after Fiji’s failure to win a title on the HSBC SVNS Series over 19 consecutive tournaments.

Mazey said FRU had been in discussion with Kolinisau since December last year, talking to him about his willingness to coach the team.

He said the decision to appoint Kolinisau was not made under duress.

Mazey said the FRU players and staff reaffirmed the full support of the body.

He said the FRU would soon announce an advisory group to help the Fiji 7s teams.

France won the Los Angeles title last weekend as if underscored its challenge for the Paris Olympics in July with new sevens star Antoine Dupont starring.

Republished from The Fiji Times with permission.