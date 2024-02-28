Philippines arrests Chinese fugitive who became Vanuatu citizen

By Evelyn Macairan in Manila

Despite changing his citizenship to the Pacific state of Vanuatu, a Chinese man wanted for various economic crimes was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport last week as he was about to board a flight for Singapore.

In a statement yesterday, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Liu Jiangtao, 42, had presented himself for departure clearance at the immigration counter when the officer processing him saw that his name was on the bureau’s list of aliens with outstanding watchlist orders.

Records showed that Liu is one of 11 Chinese fugitives wanted for fraud, infringement of credit card management, capital embezzlement, money laundering and counterfeiting a registered trademark.

Bureau of Immigration prosecutors have filed deportation cases against the 11 fugitives.

Evelyn Macairan is a reporter of The Philippine Star.