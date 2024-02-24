John Minto: Why is mainstream media in NZ so blatantly ignoring Gaza?

COMMENTARY: By John Minto

Why is Aotearoa New Zealand media so silent on the Gaza genocide happening before our eyes?

Amid unreported-in-Aotearoa media stories of horrific bombings killing dozens of Palestinians in a “heinous massacre” in central Gaza and UN reports of sexual assault allegations against Palestinian women and children by Israeli military forces, New Zealanders will be protesting, rallying and marching again today in 22 centres across the country.

So much of the Israeli propaganda which is driving the massive assault on the Palestinians of Gaza has been unravelling quickly but this is not being reported to the public in Western countries such as New Zealand.

Allegations such as beheaded babies, horrendous sexual assault claims and allegations of UNRWA involvement in the October 7 attack have all unravelled but New Zealanders are none the wiser.

The internationally reported claims that pro-Palestine protesters chanted “Gas the Jews” outside the Sydney Opera house after October 7 have been shown to be the rubbish they always were.



Political analyst Marwan Bishara analyses the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine. Video: Al Jazeera

But despite the initial claims being widely reported by New Zealand media, we are not aware of any corrections, apologies or reporting of the truth to New Zealanders.

The New Zealand media has been as complicit as most of the media across the Western world in amplifying Israeli lies and racist propaganda while sidelining Palestinian viewpoints.

Protests this weekend

The protests this week continue to demand that our government:

Condemn the Israeli slaughter and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians;

No attack on Rafah;

Reinstate funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians;

Call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza;

Withdraw from the war on Yemen; and

Close the Israeli Embassy

Details of protest events across the country are on the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa Facebook event page.

John Minto is national chair of the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA). Republished with permission from The Daily Blog.

US blocks ceasefire again

Asia Pacific Report: The United States this week vetoed another United Nations Security Council draft resolution on Israel’s war on Gaza, blocking a demand for an immediate ceasefire.

This was the third US veto against humanitarian ceasefire resolutions in the UNSC over the war in Gaza. The United Kingdom abstained, but all other 13 countries — including the three other permanent members China, France and Russia — voted for it.

In introducing the resolution on Tuesday, Amar Bendjama, Algeria’s ambassador to the UN, said:

“This resolution is a stance for truth and humanity, standing against the advocates for murder and hatred. Voting against it implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted upon them [the Palestinians].”

The number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli police custody has risen to 10 since October 7 after the latest death, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, reports AA news agency.