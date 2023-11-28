USP strike on the cards after council blocks staff papers in pay row

Day two of the USP staff protest over pay fairness and leadership
Day two of the USP staff protest over pay fairness and the regional university's academic leadership. Image: FBC News

By Apenisa Waqairadovu in Suva

The Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff (AUSPS) will now make necessary submissions to go on a strike.

This comes after AUSPS president Elizabeth Read Fong confirmed that the USP Council had denied staff papers to be presented in this week’s USP Council meeting.

Fong said this meant there would be no pay adjustments, among other things they had asked for.

She said that the next step would be to take industrial action, and they will give 21 days’ notice prior to the planned action.

She added that they would decide on the date of the protest for maximum impact.

AUSPS president Elizabeth Read Fong
AUSPS president Elizabeth Read Fong . . . date to be chosen for a strike with maximum impact. Image: FBC News

The staff braved the wet conditions today to carry out a second day of peaceful protest outside the meeting venue of the USP Council.

Pal Ahluwalia ABC 060221
USP vice-chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia . . . staff want him to step aside or be removed. Image: USP screenshot

Fong said staff still wanted vice-chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia to step down or be removed from his role.

The meeting will conclude later today.

Apenisa Waqairadovu is a FBC News multimedia journalist.

