Palestine a testing ground for Israeli ‘occupation war tech’, says author

Investigative author Antony Loewenstein . . . he has
Investigative author Antony Loewenstein . . . he has "brought a book to a gunfight, taking on Israel’s enormous and expanding military-industrial complex and invasive cyber spy operations with the low-tech tool of words on paper", says The Sydney Morning Herald reviewer. Image: AL website
Antony Loewenstein
Investigative journalist Antony Loewenstein . . . author of The Palestine Laboratory. Image: AL website

Asia Pacific Report:
Locations
Monday, July 17: Christchurch
Public meeting, 7pm
Knox Centre, Cnr Bealey Avenue & Victoria street, Christchurch (books available)
https://www.facebook.com/events/813719740268177/

Tuesday, July 18: Wellington
7pm
St Andrews on the Terrace, 30 The Terrace (Unity Books will have a rep there)
https://www.facebook.com/events/644521054258279/

Wednesday, July 19: Hawkes Bay
8pm
Greenmeadows Community Hall, 83 Tait Drive, Napier
https://www.facebook.com/events/6474977775923813/

Thursday, July 20: Auckland
Public Meeting, 7pm
The Fickling Centre, 546 Mt Albert Road (The Women’s Bookshop will be at the meeting to sell books)
https://www.facebook.com/events/285795137317711/


TRT World News interviews Antony Loewenstein on this week’s Israeli attack on Jenin refugee camp.

