Fiji prosecutor drops charges against PM Rabuka, ex-PM Bainimarama

By Talebula Kate in Suva

Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will not lay charges against Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and former prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama for allegedly urging political violence and urging communal antagonism due to “insufficient evidence”.

The two cases were among a list of other high profile cases in which the DPP’s office confirmed would not lay any charges.

In a statement yesterday, acting Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu listed the high profile cases:

Sitiveni Rabuka and Sakiasi Ditoka — urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism

Voreqe Bainimarama — urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism

Ili Vunisuwai and Waisale Tikowale — urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism

Mosese Bulitavu — causing harm through electronic communication

The police files for the suspects were sent to the DPP for an assessment of the evidence and a decision on whether any charges should be laid following the complaints.

Toganivalu said after a review of the police docket and the evidence, it was their opinion that there was insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges against the suspects.

He said the docket had been returned to police with the instructions not to charge and no further action required.

RNZ Pacific reports Fiji’s former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday. Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office.

He was released on a Fijian FJ$10,000 (NZ$7000) bail by Magistrate Waleen George, according to local media reports.

Republished from The Fiji Times with permission.