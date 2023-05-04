PNG politician orders police to ‘shoot to kill’ drug runners along border

PNG Post-Courier

North Fly MP James Donald has ordered Papua New Guinean police to shoot to kill drug and gun runners along the Indonesian border.

Donald said this after police in Kiunga had raided Mepu village along the border and arrested and charged three men from Hela for being in possession of 3.4kg of marijuana with a street value of K50,000 (NZ$23,000).

The men have been detained and were expected to appear before Kiunga District Court this week.

Donald called on police to shoot to kill those involved in smuggling drugs to exchange with money and guns along the border with the Indonesian region of Papua.

“I wish to commend the policemen and women for doing a good job,” he said.

“It is not the first time that men from Tari and Upper Highlands, including locals from Nomad, have been involved in smuggling drugs into Kiunga and Tabubil for exchange for money and guns.

“I must warn everyone that those caught involved in smuggling drugs will face the full force of the law.”

‘Destroying society’

He said his orders were for anyone caught with clear possession of drugs to be immediately “shot on the spot to eliminate the bad one” and stop them from “destroying the society”.

“I am going to step up the laws and give such tough penalty directives to men in blue in my electorate to carry out without fear or favour because I am tired of such bad drug issue with the ongoing law and order issues,” he said.

“If you enter Indonesia with a drug you will be shot dead on the spot. Likewise, I will implement the same policy in North Fly. Enough is enough.

“The drugs are smuggled through Iowara Rampsite way and others who fly in by air from Hagen and Telefomin are given caution also.

“This country needs to now be serious and that means we have to step up as law and order issues in PNG have gone to the dogs,” Donald said.

