Fiji tax system – ‘we’ll look after our vulnerable people’, says Prasad

By Shayal Devi in Suva

Any attempt to review or change Fiji’s existing taxation system will be done with proper consideration of all reports and recommendations on the issue, says Fiji’s finance minister.

Professor Biman Prasad, who is also co-deputy Prime Minister, said that any decision to make such changes lay solely with the government.

“We are obviously going to look at all the reports, all the recommendations, but at the end of the day, it’s government that will decide what is the best course of action,” he said.

“We want to balance our revenue, our expenditure — but also our support and continue assistance to those who are most vulnerable, those who may be living in poverty, those who have low income.

“This is a government which had started already on a good footing.”

He said they were committed towards assisting the people, as they had done through the back-to-school assistance and extension of the bus fare subsidy.

“This government is firmly focused on looking after our people, but also making sure that we improve our health infrastructure, health services and that is what has come out of this [National Economic Summit].

“We are confident that despite all the big challenges that we have, the government is firmly focused on taking this country forward.”

Shayal Devi is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.