Tough times ahead but Fiji’s coalition has ‘achieved much’, says PM Rabuka

By Felix Chaudhary in Suva

Fiji’s coalition government has achieved much in its first 100 days but Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is not going to present the milestones by painting an “overly optimistic picture”.

He warned of tough times ahead.

“We are doing well in many ways but we need to be grounded in reality,” he said during his address to the nation last night.

“Your government is acutely aware that before the creation of the new Fiji, we must first deal with big challenges and problems — such as managing the national debt, restoring basic services and repairing damaged infrastructure.”

Felix Chaudhary is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.