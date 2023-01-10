Fiji’s revised Media Act currently being drafted, confirms Rabuka

By Arieta Vakasukawaqa in Suva

Fiji’s much-anticipated Media Industry Development Authority (MIDA) Act review is now being drafted and expected to be tabled at the next cabinet meeting on January 17.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed this to journalists during an interview in Suva last Friday when he was questioned about the government’s actions to repeal the Act that was imposed by the FijiFirst government.

“It is currently being drafted by our legal team at the Office of the Attorney-General in conjunction with input from the Ministry of Information,” Rabuka said.

Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley welcomed the statement by Rabuka.

“It has been long overdue, and this is something we had been hoping to see happen,” Wesley said.

Meanwhile, Rabuka reminded journalists they could do their work without fear as long their reporting was balanced.

Arieta Vakasukawaqa is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.