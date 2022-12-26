Existing ‘good policies’ to carry on, says Fiji Deputy PM Prasad

By Rakesh Kumar in Suva

Fiji’s new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the good policies of the government that are in place will continue.

He said policies would only change through consultation and dialogue.

“People understand the policy direction of the new government,” Professor Prasad said.

“But that does not mean that tomorrow, we’re going to change every policy or everything that was being done or has been done in the past.

“We will review — we will look at those policies. Good policies that are there will continue.

“It will never be about changing policies willingly without thinking through, without consultation, without dialogue.”

He said one of the hallmarks of the style of the new government would be to make policies with appropriate consultation, appropriate evidence and through dialogue.

“So that the implementation of the policy is not only simple, easy, but also that people understand generally the impact of those policies,” Professor Prasad said.

“So yes, we will do this with humility with understanding and keep good policies and build on good policies that are there.”

Rakesh Kumar is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.