Sodelpa joins Fiji coalition with Rabuka’s Alliance in split vote

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (Sodelpa) today decided to go into a coalition government in Fiji with the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party, reports Fijivillage News.

Sodelpa vice-president Anare Jale announced that 13 management board members voted for the People’s Alliance/NFP coalition led by Sitiveni Rabuka while 12 votes backed the FijiFirst party of incumbent prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Jale told news media Sodelpa was ready to be part of the government with the Alliance and NFP.

According to Fijivillage, Sodelpa leader Viliame Gavoka said democracy had won and the party had observed the process to its fullest.

Gavoka said it was very close again and came “down to the wire”.

He said Sodelpa made the decision fully committed, ensuring that it had the best interest for the people of Fiji, reported Fijivillage.

Today’s vote reaffirmed an earlier decision to join the coalition made on Tuesday which was challenged after reported “anomalies”.

