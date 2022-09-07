Seven-year-old boy shot dead by younger brother, say Tonga police

Fatal shooting with unlicensed .22 ammunition in Tonga
Fatal shooting with unlicensed .22 ammunition at playtime in Tongatapu tragedy. Image: Gareth Thomas/RNZ Pacific

RNZ Pacific

Tongan police have confirmed the death of a seven-year-old boy after he was shot.

Police report the shooting occurred at the boy’s residence at the village of Ha’ateiho, on the main island of Tongatapu, last Friday evening local time.

The boy’s father has been arrested, but police said the victim died after his four-year-old brother fired four shots while playing with the firearm.

Police said the firearm used was a .22 rifle with unlicensed ammunition.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.

