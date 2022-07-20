USP forced to cut costs as Fiji still refuses to pay grant for third year

The University of South Pacific’s vice-chancellor says Fiji’s failure to pay its grant contribution for the third year in a row is affecting the regional university’s operations and students, reports ABC’s Pacific Beat.

The Fiji government has refused to pay its grant since 2019 and did not allocate funding for its USP grant in the latest national budget.

Professor Pal Ahluwalia said the university had been able to keep operations going by prioritising spending, and cutting back on certain areas, like maintenance.

“The impact of not getting these grants from Fiji has been extensive on our students,” he said.

The university is a regional institution with 12 member countries paying grants based on the number of students attending.

Professor Ahluwalia said other member countries have been paying their contributions and are committed to keeping its operations going.

No sign Fiji government will pay up

RNZ Pacific reports that the Fijian government has no intention of paying the money it owes to USP.