Fijians ‘no longer want FijiFirst in power’, says former party MP

By Arieta Vakasukawaqa in Suva

Former FijiFirst party member and parliamentarian Alifereti Nabulivou claims many Fijians across the country have only one thing in mind: “They no longer want the FijiFirst party in power.”

A staunch supporter of the Unity Fiji party since 2018, Nabulivou highlighted this during a recent campaign meeting in Mokani, Bau, Tailevu.

He said the people expressed their views about the current administration and “they are tired”.

“Even those that voted for the FijiFirst party in the last elections don’t want them in government anymore,” Nabulivou claimed.

“In Naitasiri, the majority of villages want a change in government and this is the feedback we get from people during our visits.

“People base their views on what they are experiencing every day and the changes brought about by this government.”

He told people that any change in government would depend on how they would vote in the 2022 General Election.

He said he was part of the government and knew how they did things in Parliament, including the changes made to the Parliamentary Standing Orders.

“We were even dictated as to what to say in Parliament.”

Fiji is due to hold a general election by November.

Arieta Vakasukawaqa is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.