New Caledonia’s Frogier pulls out of French National Assembly race

RNZ News

A New Caledonian anti-independence candidate has withdrawn from the race for a seat in the French National Assembly just hours before nominations closed.

Vaea Frogier pulled out, citing concern about the splits in the anti-independence camp.

Seventeen candidates in New Caledonia are standing in next month’s election, with the pro-independence parties jointly fielding just one candidate in each of the territory’s two electorates for the seats in Paris.

Frogier said the anti-independence side was more divided than ever, facing the unity of the pro-independence side, which may win a seat.

Her withdrawal is meant to increase the chances of anti-independence politicians retaining the two seats.

In March, Frogier had been among the first to lodge a candidacy.

Frogier is a former deputy mayor of Mont-Dore and the daughter of Pierre Frogier, who is a former president of New Caledonia and now a member of the French Senate.