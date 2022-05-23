‘I’m ready – energised,’ Port Moresby’s Parkop pledges to huge crowd

PNG Post-Courier

“Powes! Powes! Powes!” The city of Port Moresby was ringing with chants of support for its governor for the past 15 years — Powes Parkop.

Hundreds of men, women and children from the settlements to the suburbs flocked at the weekend in support of the three-term politician who stands confident of defending his seat one more time.

The Independence Boulevard came alive with shades of orange — the colour of Parkop’s Social Democratic Party — more than a hundred buses, taxis and private vehicles crammed the Kone Tigers Oval while banners pledging the support of youth, women, settlements and suburbs danced.

Making his stance clear, Parkop said he was ready for another term in Parliament.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am proud of how far we have come and I promise you, the journey of transformation will continue to be outstanding for our people in the city and all our people in the entire length and breadth of our country,” he said.

“Today I am ready. I am energised. I am all set for the next five years to continue to do more and deliver more for our people, our city and our country. “

The rally last Saturday follows Parkop’s quiet nomination on Thursday, May 19, at the Sir John Guise stadium as the first candidate to nominate for the National Capital District (NCD) regional seat.

Gratitude to supporters

He also extended gratitude to the people of the city for their support of his leadership.

“I thank our people from the eastside, the westside and southside of our city, for your faith and belief in our leadership and journey together,” he declared.

“I thank you for your steadfastness, your unwavering support and loyalty.

“It has been a great journey for us and for me as your Governor in the last 14 years,” said Parkop.

“We have delivered equally in the entire NCD, the East, West and South and we are poised to deliver more in the next 5 years to transform our capital city, the pride of our country.”

Deputy Governor and Motu-Koita chairman Dadi Toka Jr, sitting member for Moresby South Justin Tkatchenko, Moresby North-east hopefuls Pastor Moses Minape and Joe Tintin Saraga were also present at the rally.

John Rosso named Deputy PM

Meanwhile, Gorethy Kenneth reports that Prime Minister James Marape has announced Member for Lae and Minister for Lands John Rosso as the country’s Deputy Prime Minister going into the election and beyond.

He will be sworn in on Wednesday to succeed Sam Basil who died tragically in a car accident earlier this month.

Marape has also announced Hagen MP and SOE Minister William Duma will be acting Prime Minister while he is away attending the 37th Australia Papua New Guinea Business Forum and Trade Expo.

The PNG Electoral Commission estimates that up to 1000 candidates have already nominated to contest the 2022 National General Election.

It was unable to provide a definitive figure on the nominations due to lack of information and communications from the provinces.

Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai said that a few hiccups were experienced in many provinces where information was not readily available and also due to communication difficulties.

