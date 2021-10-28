Baby killed by Indonesian military as Papuans flee to PNG, claims Wenda

Asia Pacific Report newsdesk

Two small babies were shot by the Indonesian military in Intan Jaya two days ago, claims the United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP).

One of them has died, and the other is in critical condition. Thousands more West Papuans have been displaced in Intan Jaya and Maybrat as Indonesia bombs villages.

Hundreds of internal refugees are fleeing into PNG.

One two-year-old, Nopelinus Sondegau, was killed by the Indonesian forces, ULMWP interim president Benny Wenda said in a statement.

A five-year old, Yoakim Majau, was also shot. The bullet was still in the baby’s shoulder.

“These killings are happening under the eye of the world while the Indonesian President [Joko Widodo] and ministers pretend that nothing is happening during talks with Pacific and Melanesian leaders,” said Wenda.

“These killings are happening as Indonesia tries to turn West Papua’s killing fields into a tourist destination.”

Wenda called for urgent United Nations intervention.

“Indonesia cannot use coronavirus as an excuse to delay the visit of the UN High Commissioner, recently called for by the Basque Parliament, any longer,” he said.

“Indonesia has hosted national games in West Papua during coronavirus, Indonesia has sent thousands of troops to West Papua during coronavirus, now Indonesia is killing small children during coronavirus.

“There can be no more excuses. Amnesty International, Red Cross, all international journalists, must be allowed in to monitor this urgent situation.

“My people are screaming for help. Where is the world?”