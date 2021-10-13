Six million vaccine doses given in NZ as officials report 55 new covid cases

RNZ News

More than 6 million vaccine doses have now been given in New Zealand, with the vast majority of those who have caught covid-19 during the current outbreak unvaccinated.

Speaking at today’s government briefing – where it was revealed there were 55 new cases today – Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said three-quarters of the eligible population were either fully vaccinated or booked in to do so.

Hipkins said just three percent of those in the current outbreak were vaccinated.

He said the best thing people could do to protect themselves and their whanau was to get vaccinated.

The government announced that the current covid-19 alert level 3 response in parts of Waikato and Northland will remain for another five days.

Auckland continues to remain at step 1 of level 3.

Truck driver case

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said the risk from an Auckland-based truck driver who travelled to Northland on Saturday and had tested positive for covid-19 was low.

At today’s briefing, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the case was currently being assessed to identify any exposure events.

He said the case investigation was still in the early stages, initial information suggested a limited scope of exposure in Northland, given alert level 3 precautions within the delivery sector.

“The person was there from 3am to 12pm delivering to a number of places most of which were closed because of alert level 3 arrangements there.”

The ministry announced later this afternoon that an early childhood education teacher in Auckland had tested positive and 11 of their close contacts included six children who were in two separate bubbles.

Dr Bloomfield said My Covid Record is now accessible to the public via mycovidrecord.nz.

People over 16 years will be able to view their vaccination record on this website by creating a my health account.

“From later November people will be able to access two different types of vaccination certificates: one for use in New Zealand and one for travel overseas.”

Dr Bloomfield said people can also request the Ministry of Health for their vaccination status.

The numbers

There were 55 new cases reported today

Of the new cases, 29 were epidemiologically linked, 26 were yet to be linked

The total number of cases this outbreak is 1719

There are 32 people in hospital

